Since the founding of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution in 1890, each year DAR members contribute millions of hours of community service across the nation and through our many chapters across the world. The Major James Kerr Chapter, NSDAR of Kerrville is dedicated to the mission of the DAR in the service areas of Historic Preservation, Education and Patriotism.
In 2022 the Major James Kerr Chapter was very active. During the year chapter members knitted baby blankets and sent them overseas to military families stationed abroad; presented a history lesson about President's Day and the American flag to second graders; donated money to Nimitz Elementary in Kerrville, an activity that impacted 100 children for Community Classroom; honored a new citizen at one of the monthly chapter meetings, distributed over 2,000 bookmarks; table tents and other materials to local schools, the VA, restaurants and other local businesses to bring awareness about Constitution Day; and recognized “Teacher Appreciation Week” by preparing jars that included notes of encouragement for teachers.
Chapter members supported conservation by working in pollinator gardens, removed invasive trees, educated the public about the importance of planting native plants and participated in the annual River Cleanup where chapter members gathered a truckload of trash and hauled it away for the beautification of the Guadalupe River.
To honor the memory of some of the pioneers, founders and veterans of Kerrville we began a “Tombstone Cleaning” project at Glen Rest Cemetery and have so far cleaned the graves and monuments of Florence Butt and her family, and Captain Charles Schreiner and his family.
Our chapter welcomed 24 new members by application and reinstatement, gave recognition awards in Historic Preservation and Community Service and donated books for the promotion of literacy. In addition, chapter funds were donated in the areas that support American Indians, junior membership and veterans. Our chapter is registered as a partner to commemorate the anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, and we presented a cash award to several local students who submitted entries into the DAR Good Citizens Contest. Special recognition was made to a Tivy High School Outstanding Air Force Jr. ROTC cadet who was presented with an award and bronze medal. For the Project Patriot program the Major James Kerr Chapter sent packages to service men and women serving abroad and also sent clothing to Landstuhl's Chaplain's Closet.
Donations of clothing, food, gifts, games, books and magazines were given to the Kerrville Veteran's Hospital and the chapter sponsored six wreaths that were placed on veteran graves for Wreaths Across America.
Chapter members spent thousands of hours indexing Revolutionary War documents for the DAR's Patriot Records Project, and at the monthly chapter meetings that are held during the Chapter year which lasts from September until May members enjoyed interesting and informative presentations on a variety of topics including historic American quilts, American history and service for veterans.
The Major James Kerr Chapter welcomes the opportunity to introduce new and prospective members into how they may become involved in community service through the DAR. The rewards of volunteerism are many, and the members of the Major James Kerr Chapter work every day to help make our local community a better and more friendly place. We give back to our community in order to express our appreciation to the nation that we all love.
of the American Revolution
As one of the largest and most active women’s service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and several foreign countries. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.