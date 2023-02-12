Since the founding of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution in 1890, each year DAR members contribute millions of hours of community service across the nation and through our many chapters across the world. The Major James Kerr Chapter, NSDAR of Kerrville is dedicated to the mission of the DAR in the service areas of Historic Preservation, Education and Patriotism.  

In 2022 the Major James Kerr Chapter was very active. During the year chapter members knitted baby blankets and sent them overseas to military families stationed abroad; presented a history lesson about President's Day and the American flag to second graders; donated money to Nimitz Elementary in Kerrville, an activity that impacted 100 children for Community Classroom; honored a new citizen at one of the monthly chapter meetings, distributed over 2,000 bookmarks; table tents and other materials to local schools, the VA, restaurants and other local businesses to bring awareness about Constitution Day; and recognized “Teacher Appreciation Week” by preparing jars that included notes of encouragement for teachers.

