One of the hottest summers on record in Kerr County and across the rest of South Central Teas has sparked the National Integrated Heat Health Information System to launch a new website, www.heat.gov, offering accurate information about heat and the health risks that come along with extreme heat.
“Instances of heat-related illnesses have been above average across the region this year,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “This new website is designed to give the public and decision-makers clear, timely and science-based information so they can better understand the heat and health risks of heat to the extent that we’ve been experiencing it.”
The National Weather Service said the website www.heat.gov will serve as a primary source of information regarding heat and health for the nation. It will seek to improve federal, state and local capacity to reduce the health, economic and infrastructural impacts of extreme heat.
Included on the site is information about heat’s impact on health, urban heat island mapping, which groups of people (children, older adults, athletes, pregnant individuals, etc.) and pets are more at risk during extreme heat and more.
Also included on the site are links to information on climate and health outlooks, extremes forecasting, extremes vulnerability mapping, a heat and health tracker, the national risk index, the OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool and information on how to protect outdoor workers from heat illness.
