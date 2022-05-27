Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins has been recognized for completing Leadership 254, a 14-month long Texas Association of Counties leadership development program designed specifically for county governmental officials.
Stebbins was selected to receive a Texas Association of Counties scholarship that covered the program’s tuition fees.
She and her 23 classmates who applied and were selected for the distinguished program represented each county office and came from both rural and urban areas across the Lone Star State.
Attendees completed all required training elements, including four training modules that spanned 14 months. The program also involved 79 hours of classroom and experiential training exercises.
Leadership 254 is designed to advance the leadership skills of county officials to help them excel at the unique demands of their duties.
The program’s curriculum challenged officials to grow as leaders through skills assessments, discussion, theory building, self-examination and experiential learning. Module materials focused on exploring new dimensions of oneself and relating to others, decision making, integrity and civility, leading others, and transformational leadership.
Stebbins, who has served as the Kerr County Attorney since 2014, is married to Michael Stebbins. Both are natives of Kerrville. The couple has four daughters.
Having earned her law degree in 2004 from Baylor University, Stebbins has served our local community in government for 17 years. Prior to the county attorney position, she was the assistant city attorney for the City of Kerrville.
