United States military veterans in Kerr County will still receive assistance from the Kerr County Veterans Office by phone or email, but in-person access at the courthouse has been suspended, effective immediately.
According to Veterans Service Officer Marty Mistretta, the decision was made Thursday afternoon, March 19, and is following suit with the Texas Veterans Commission.
Other offices in the Kerr County Courthouse in Kerrville are doing the same, including the county clerk’s office and local tax office.
Mistretta said, “To protect the staff members in this office, as well as the public at-large, we have decided to practice the recommended social distancing and serve veterans and their families only by way of telephone or online resources such as email. Some of our veterans have preexisting conditions, and we do not want to risk their health. That’s why we are seeking alternative methods to reach them. We will not meet our clients face-to-face for the foreseeable future until we’re given the ‘all clear’.”
“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience as we all deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to make changes such as this one to help limit the novel coronavirus’ impact on our community,” Mistretta said.
Anyone who needs to conduct veteran benefit activities through the office is encouraged to call the temporary phone line at (830) 343-1977 or send an email to veterans@co.kerr.tx.us.
