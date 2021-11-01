Since 2003, Christmas Decor franchisees, members of North America's leading professional holiday and event decorating franchise network, have been decorating the homes of military families whose loved ones are deployed outside of the country, for the holiday season.
Tammy Sheffield of Christmas Decor of the Hill Country urges local residents to nominate the family of a deserving Kerrville-area active-duty service member to become a "Decorated Family" this year.
Nominations close on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2021.
Christmas Decor franchisees nationwide will donate products, resources, time, and expertise to create glowing tributes at this year's "Decorated Family" homes to honor all the service members who will be separated from their families this holiday season.
"Each year, the families of tens of thousands of active-duty men and women are deployed outside of the United States and its territories during the holiday season," said Sheffield. "The Decorated Family program can literally light up the holidays for some of these families while sending a glowing message of thanks to all service members and their families for their dedication and sacrifice."
Kerrville-area residents may nominate a local family for this distinction on Christmas Decor's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ ChristmasDecor.
Click on the “Decorated Family Program” link and complete a form explaining why the nominated military family should be selected as a "Christmas Decor Decorated Family" for the 2021 holiday season.
Christmas Decor corporate will review all the shared stories and select from the nominated families in each community.
Decorated families will be chosen based on the impact of their story on the judges and the family's location (to ensure there is a participating local franchise to provide the award).
"This year, we hope to decorate more homes than ever before," said Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor, Inc. "The more nominations we receive, the more Decorated Families we are able to recognize. Please help us honor a brave active-duty man or woman in your community who will be away from home for the holidays this year by nominating their family to become a 2021 Decorated Family."
More information about the Christmas Decor Decorated Family program is available at www.christmas decor.net/about/.
To learn more about having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business for the holidays, contact Tammy Sheffield of Christmas Decor of the Hill Country in Kerrville at (830) 896-2976 or thechristmasdecor@yahoo.com.
For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.