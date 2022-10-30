The Texas Center at Schreiner University partnered with the Bryan Museum in Galveston and iWrite.org in Houston to create "The World’s Largest Book Written by Students!” This effort—which will take its place in the Guinness Book of World Records— contains prose, poetry and art from more than 1,000 students across Texas. The students were given the prompt “I Am Texas” to start their creative processes. Schreiner University served as the education partner and helped to determine the top essays and poems to be included in the book, and the ones that warranted special recognition. Schreiner University will award eight of the contributors who demonstrated exceptional merit with a $20,000 scholarship and a new laptop - laser etched with the Texas Center logo.
“This just struck me as a natural partnership between our University and our friends in the Houston area, since we all share the same goal,” said Dr. Donald S. Frazier, Director of the Texas Center at Schreiner University. “They are encouraging literacy and Texas history while we are encouraging appreciation for our state and demonstrating how everyone can find their place in the larger Texas story.”
New York Times bestselling author and illustrator team, Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos, added their time and expertise to this project. The final product is a hardback book that measures more than seven feet high and more than five feet wide. Hundreds of stories, poems and original artwork make this one of the most remarkable creations in the state. The 1,000 students in grades kindergarten through high school will be published and become part of Meltzer and Eliopoulos’s Ordinary People Change the World series. “I believe in regular people and their ability to affect change in this world,” Meltzer said.
On Nov. 5, the student-authors will walk the red carpet at iWrite’s annual book-signing at a gala event in Houston. In September 2023, I Am Texas will be on display on the campus of Schreiner University as part of Schreiner University’s centennial celebration.
“We are in good company on this project,” Frazier added. “I was really encouraged to see how the future of Texas is shaping up from the perspective of its children. We are in great shape.”
For more information about the World’s Largest Book Written by Students or the Texas Center at Schreiner University, please contact Dr. Donald S. Frazier at dsfrazier@schreiner.edu.
