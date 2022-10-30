‘The World’s Largest Book Written by Students’

Julissa Vera, of The Texas Center, with one of the computers to be awarded as prizes at the iWrite.org gala.

The Texas Center at Schreiner University partnered with the Bryan Museum in Galveston and iWrite.org in Houston to create "The World’s Largest Book Written by Students!” This effort—which will take its place in the Guinness Book of World Records— contains prose, poetry and art from more than 1,000 students across Texas. The students were given the prompt “I Am Texas” to start their creative processes. Schreiner University served as the education partner and helped to determine the top essays and poems to be included in the book, and the ones that warranted special recognition. Schreiner University will award eight of the contributors who demonstrated exceptional merit with a $20,000 scholarship and a new laptop - laser etched with the Texas Center logo.

“This just struck me as a natural partnership between our University and our friends in the Houston area, since we all share the same goal,” said Dr. Donald S. Frazier, Director of the Texas Center at Schreiner University. “They are encouraging literacy and Texas history while we are encouraging appreciation for our state and demonstrating how everyone can find their place in the larger Texas story.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.