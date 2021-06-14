Kerr 4-H senior robotics team takes top spot at state

Four Kerr 4-H Robotics teams competed at a state Agrobotics contest on May 14-15. It was the first virtual contest and only contest of the year, hosted by Grayson County 4-H.
The theme was Cattle Round-Up. 4-H robotics teams use EV3 educational Legos. All contest up until now required them to build and deploy robots to perform certain challenges completely autonomously.
This year, they allowed students to try using a device to ‘drive’ the robots remotely. Some of the tasks involved identifying and sorting cows, and delivering them to a weaning pen, grazing area, or the sale lot.
Teams could get more points if they could gather up the stray cattle or use sensors to identify them and get them to the right pen autonomously. Each team did four rounds total and the low score was dropped.
Every teammate had to take a turn ‘driving’ the robot. Kerr didn’t have enough senior students (high school level) to make a team, so Madelyn Hall (a 12 year old, first year Intermediate) was moved up to the senior level for this, her first-ever robotics contest.
The seniors decided to go for the most points by sorting and gathering the stray cattle using sensors, and deliver them to the right pen autonomously. After weeks of trouble-shooting, they couldn’t get the sensor to work 100 percent of the time. It worked less than 80 percent of the time. Though they were stuck and running out of time, at the last minute, they raced to try and figure out how they could still go for the higher points, but drive it remotely by hand using an iPad.
They figured out how to bring the stray cows to the holding pen and deliver them by dropping a sensor inside the cow and using the light from the sensor to know its color, which determined which pen to deliver it to. It was an automatic 300 points to deliver the stray cattle, when most teams went for the tasks that were the easy 25-75 points each. After scoring zero on her first round, Madelyn was determined to come back and get points on the board. She did it, and she even got the highest score of any match of the day statewide.
In all, Nathanael and Madelyn’s senior team amassed more than 900 points. At that point in the competition, they had blown all the other teams out of the water. Through the course of the day, their top score couldn’t be beat, and Kerr 4-H’s Senior Team earned a hard-fought First Place win.
None of the teams had never done a virtual contest before, so the whole thing had to be live-streamed so the judges could watch each team’s robot perform each task within the four-minute round. Kerr 4-H’s Junior Team, Sean O'fiel, Grant Gutierrez, and Jonathan Hall, placed second. Two Intermediate Teams made up of Samuel Hall and Sutton Alexander and Kieran Badey, Cooper Mueck, Sebastian Gutierrez, also competed and each did a great job deploying innovative robots that successfully completed several difficult tasks. The teams were excited to finally have a competition after all the stock shows canceled theirs due to coronavirus.
Coach Roger Hall was very pleased with how the Kerr 4-H teams performed and looks forward to building an even stronger program next year.
