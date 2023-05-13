Dietert Center is preparing for the return of their traditional Mother’s Day Tea scheduled for Saturday, May 13.
It will be held from 2-4 p.m. in the Dietert Center dining room, located at 451 Guadalupe Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Dietert Center is preparing for the return of their traditional Mother’s Day Tea scheduled for Saturday, May 13.
It will be held from 2-4 p.m. in the Dietert Center dining room, located at 451 Guadalupe Street.
Attendees will be treated to delightful, seasonal teas along with savory finger sandwiches, decadent desserts, and more. Guests can enjoy the hat contest, door prizes, and a fashion show featuring styles from the Hill Country Youth Ranch Thrift Store.
“In May, we love to celebrate our mothers, and all of the people who have been ‘like a mother’ to us. These are the ladies in our lives who have loved us unconditionally, inspired us, and maybe even redirected us at times,” Executive Director Brenda Thompson said. “We can’t wait to get together for a special afternoon reconnecting with loved ones and making new memories with people who are special to each of us.”
Admission is free. Be sure to contact Dietert Center to RSVP at (830) 792-4044 to ensure seating availability.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.