Knights of Columbus presents ‘Citizenship Student Awards’ to local eighth-graders
Ten Eighth-Grade students from five local school districts were honored last Wednesday with Citizenship Student Awards at the local Knights of Columbus hall. Students, left to right, front row, Matthew Czerwinski, Notre Dame Catholic School; Noelle Agulto, Notre Dame; Mya Lawrence, Ingram ISD; Emery Neal, Hunt ISD; back row, left to right, Xavier Aguilar, Center Point ISD; William Culwell, Ingram ISD; Patrick Hoppe, Kerrville ISD; Khyla Brown, Kerrville ISD; and Barrett Simone, Hunt ISD. Not attending the event was Lily Mosty from Center Point ISD. Left is Patrick Tinley, Grand Knight of the Father Kemper Knights of Columbus Council and right is Elias Garcia, Chief of the Ingram ISD Police, who was the guest speaker for the ceremony.

Each year the local Father Henry Kemper Council #6409 Knights of Columbus presents Citizenship Student Awards to outstanding eighth grade students from the five local school districts.

The students are chosen by teachers and faculty at their respective schools. Parents of the students were also invited to share the special event with their students. Several teachers were also present for the award ceremony.

