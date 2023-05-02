Knights of Columbus presents ‘Citizenship Student Awards’ to local eighth-graders

Each year the local Father Henry Kemper Council #6409 Knights of Columbus presents Citizenship Student Awards to outstanding eighth grade students from the five local school districts.
The students are chosen by teachers and faculty at their respective schools. Parents of the students were also invited to share the special event with their students. Several teachers were also present for the award ceremony.
Honored this year were Emery Neal and Barrett Simone from Hunt ISD; Khyla Brown and Anthony Patrick Hoppe from Kerrville ISD; Mya Lawrence and William Culwell from Ingram ISD; Lily Mosty and Xavier Aguilar from Center Point ISD; and Noelle and Matthew Czerwinski from Notre Dame Catholic School.
“There are six main characteristics that a good citizen needs. They are honesty, compassion, courage, respect, responsibility and being humble. Good citizenship is important in any country, particularly in a democracy such as the United States. In countries where people do not enjoy the freedoms we have in America, the government plays a large role in controlling the lives of its citizens. In America the government is specifically designed to play as small as role as possible in the lives of us and its citizens,” Patrick Tinley, Grand Knight of the Father Kemper Knights of Columbus affiliate, told the group of students.
Tinley said with the freedom in America comes responsibilities such as obeying the law, voting, volunteering in the community, paying taxes, serving in the military and staying informed about the issues that affect the community.
“Being a good citizen also helps to promote value, liberty and equality which are building blocks in any community. It is important that parents and teachers start teaching good citizenship to children while they are still growing. Good young citizens help those who cannot help themselves. They have compassion for other people,” Tinley said.
He told the students that responsible citizens don’t discriminate against another human being regardless of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation or financial status and are respectful of the rights of every individual.
“The good citizen obeys the law and stays out of trouble. He is dedicated to making the world a better place and keeping the peace,” he said.
He also stressed that a responsible citizen learns about the history of our country, learning about the present and the past leaders and studying how the society can be improved.
Tinley then recognized each of the students who received awards by sharing the activities and accomplishments of the students that gained them the recognition for the award and also asked parents and teachers to stand and thanked them for their contribution to helping the students achieve the recognition.
The Knights of Columbus was founded in Oct. 1881 and is the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world. The Knights of Columbus is known as the “right arm of the Catholic Church.” In 2022 the K of C donated $170 million to charitable organizations around the world.
