Arts & Crafts Fair poster contest winner selected

Cheryl Pilgrim, an artist from The Woodlands, submitted the winning entry in the poster design competition for the 50th anniversary of the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair, which will be Sept. 24-25 at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram, Texas.
This is the second consecutive win for Pilgrim, who incorporated characters from last year’s poster into the 2022 winning entry.
“The judges were instantly in love with Cheryl’s poster,” said Wanda Cash, fair director. “The longhorn and the armadillo are unexpectedly cuddly.”
For her winning design, Pilgrim received a $500 honorarium and a free booth at the fair.
Pilgrim is a public-school art teacher. She also is an author and illustrator of children’s books, including “Big and Little” and “The Littlest Voyageur.”
On her website, Pilgrim said that as a child she always loved drawing, painting, reading, and writing. “So, it’s no surprise that I still spend most of my days creating stories and using my art to bring them to life.”
Pilgrim works in a variety of media including pencils, watercolors, oils, acrylics, and digital collage.
For more information and to see a portfolio of her work, check out her website: cherylpilgrim.com
