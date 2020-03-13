Kerr County has had its first confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal of the year, prompting local officials to issue a safety notification.
Property owners in the vicinity of North Cloud Drive, which is located off Goat Creek Road, reported that they had found a deceased raccoon in their yard that the family dog had apparently attacked and been exposed to the diseased animal.
Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens said his department was notified of the incident on March 2, and his officers collected the dead animal and submitted it promptly for laboratory testing.
Those tests were reported back on Wednesday afternoon, March 4, confirming that the raccoon did, in fact, have rabies – making it the first case of 2020 in Kerr County.
“We never know when we will encounter a wild animal, even in the middle of a city, so it is important to keep our pets vaccinated against rabies,” he added. “Additionally, if you see a wild animal, stray cat or dog, never attempt to feed or touch it. Instead, contact Kerr County Animal Services or local law enforcement.”
A Kerr County Commissioners’ Court order on rabies and animal control states a pet owner must have a dog or cat vaccinated by the time the animal reaches 4 months of age. The vaccines must be given at least once every three years.
Pet owners must retain the official vaccination certificate furnished by the veterinarian. The certificate must include the owner’s name, address and telephone number, as well as identifying information about the animal, including species, sex, age, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number, are also required.
According to Texas law, if a dog (or cat) is bitten by an animal known to be rabid, then the pet should be humanely euthanized. However, if the pet owner is unwilling to do that, which is often the case, then pets that have been properly vaccinated against rabies should be revaccinated immediately and restrained by a leash or confinement for a period of 45 days.
If the exposed family pet is not vaccinated, then it should be immediately vaccinated against rabies, placed in strict isolation for 90 days and given booster rabies vaccinations in the third and eighth weeks of isolation.
Any person who has been bitten by any animal or exposed to an animal suspected of having rabies should seek medical care immediately. If an animal either wild or domestic is observed behaving abnormally, then make a note of its location and immediately call the local rabies control authority, Kerr County Animal Services at 257-3100. Cases may also be reported to or information gleaned by calling the Zoonosis Control in San Antonio at (210) 949-2048.
