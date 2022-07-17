The 2022 Kerrville River Festival is scheduled to take place at Louise Hays Park on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The festival will celebrate the heritage and culture of Kerrville, Kerr County, and the Texas Hill Country. Festival grounds will open at noon, and the first community performance will take place at 12:15 p.m.
In addition to community performances and exhibits, Shake Russell and Walk Wilkins will perform. Michael Salgado will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by a Circus Thrill Show and Kyle Park. The night will end with a Texas-sized fireworks show.
H-E-B will be sponsoring the 2022 Kerrville River Festival Kids Zone. The H-E-B Kids Zone will offer an array of fun activities to occupy kids throughout the afternoon, while parents visit with exhibitors and vendors.
Ranch Radio Group is the confirmed official radio partner for the 2022 Kerrville River Festival. Schreiner University will be providing local acts and in-kind services. State Aire will be sponsoring a cooling station at the festival.
The 2022 event will build on last year’s successful event. The Kerrville River Festival is expanding to become bigger and better with more pre-concert activities and entertainment for a full day of family fun. There will be more community performances, vendors and exhibitors.
This year’s festival features a separate community stage, sponsored by Ken Stoepel Ford, with performers from local performing arts organizations showcasing the culture they bring to the area.
Following is a big evening of great music and thrill-show entertainment. The evening ends with a fireworks display celebrating the 133rd Anniversary of the City of Kerrville’s incorporation. It all adds up to a free, fun-filled event for the whole family.
Additional information and updates regarding the festival will be released later this year. Don't miss out on your chance to be a part of the Kerrville River Festival.
When you become a festival sponsor, you're giving back to your community. Your sponsorship will allow us to continue expanding festival activities. With even more exhibitors and vendors at this year’s festival, there will be a lot to discover.
Those who are interested in becoming a festival sponsor or exhibitor are encouraged to visit https://kerrvilleriverfestival.org/ to learn more about getting involved.
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department offers programs and services in order to improve the quality of life that makes Kerrville a special place to live, work, and play.
Parks and recreation services are beneficial to the community as it strengthens community image and sense of place, protects environmental resources, supports economic development, promotes health and wellness, and increases quality of life.
TSE is working with the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department to produce the Kerrville River Festival.
TSE Entertainment LLC is a full-service entertainment company providing the services needed for concerts, festivals, fairs, and other live entertainment occasions. TSE has been booking, producing, and promoting live entertainment events for fairs, festivals, theaters, casinos, clubs, weddings, corporations, and private parties since 1975.
TSE provides an all-inclusive set of services for entertainment events. From booking entertainment that fits your budget and audience, to providing local production services, full event production and logistics, event promotion, online ticketing services, and sponsorship development services.
TSE works with clients to provide the resources they need for successful events
For additional information contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.