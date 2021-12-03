Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville will be the setting for the Christmas luncheon of the local Daughters of the Republic of Texas chapter, to be held on Friday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.
There will be a silent auction featuring antique plates filled with various goodies, as well as other beautiful items. New members will also be inducted at this time, and presented with membership certificates, a Texas flag and a sprig of bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas. Part of the cost of luncheon tickets will benefit the chapter’s scholarship fund.
The chapter will also be celebrating one of the Texas Honor Days designated by the DRT, wherein they remember and honor the most significant events of the Republic of Texas era. Dec. 9 marks the Siege of Bexar Day, the first major campaign of the Texas Revolution.
The Texian volunteers and the Mexican army had skirmished on several occasions, beginning in October with the Battle of Gonzales, but after reinforcements arrived from East Texas under the command of Thomas J. Rusk, the Texian troops on the San Antonio River camped above and below San Antonio grew to about 600 men by the end of November.
Stephen F. Austin, who had commanded the army, left to assume diplomatic duties in the United States and Edward Burleson was selected by the troops as their new leader.
After five days of battle, Mexican General Cos asked for surrender terms on Dec. 9. Burleson accepted the surrender of most Mexican equipment and weapons, but allowed Cos and his remaining men to retire southward because neither army had supplies to sustain a large group of prisoners.
Texas casualties numbered 30 to 35, while Mexican losses totaled about 150; the difference reflected the greater accuracy of the Texians’ rifles. Cos’s withdrawal left San Antonio and all of Texas under the Texians’ control.
Joshua D. Brown Chapter meetings are held September through May on the fourth Monday, 10 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Dr. in Kerrville.
Visitors and women interested in tracing their lineage back to the Republic of Texas era are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Judy McVay at (830) 537-3742 or email jmcvay@gvtc.com.
