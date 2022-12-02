Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 US-290 in Fredericksburg.
HCA member Dan Posey will give a presentation on stellar spectroscopy. His presentation will include a brief history of the development of spectroscopy and its application to the study of stars and their composition. He will also provide examples of star spectra he collected with his own telescope at home.
Prior to Posey’s retirement in 2010, he was an analytical chemist for 40 years specializing in chemical spectroscopy. He has completed ten Astronomical League observing programs and is a regular participant in HCA hosted public star parties.
Most HCA members live in Central Texas. Some members are accomplished amateur astronomers; others are beginners.
No matter your experience level, you are welcome to participate in HCA. Club membership is not required to attend monthly meetings. We hope HCA can fulfill your interest in learning more about the night sky.
