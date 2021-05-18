The Kerr Central Appraisal District office mailed out 21,200 Notices of Appraised Value to Kerr County property owners on May 7.
The notices include the market value assigned to a property as of Jan. 1, 2021, and the taxable value of that property based on its exemptions.
According to the KCAD staff, overall the Kerr County appraisal roll increased 9 ½ percent.
According to this year’s values, the 2021 average market value for a residential property in Kerr County is $270,500.
Some residential property owners may see significant increases in their market value, KCAD officials said. However, property owners with a homestead exemption will still benefit from a 10 percent cap on the increase of their taxable value.
Property owners who believe their property’s market value is incorrect have the right to file a protest with the appraisal district. The deadline to file a protest is June 7.
Protests may be filed using the online portal (if eligible), by mail or dropped off at the Appraisal District office.
Protests should include the property owner’s email and phone number for contact.
Once a protest reaches the appraiser’s desk for review, the owner may be contacted by email or phone for an informal meeting with the appraiser, before proceeding to the Appraisal Review Board’s formal hearing.
Property owners can find more information on market values and the protest process on KCAD’s website at www.kerrcad.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.