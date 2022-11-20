Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 323,000 migrant apprehensions and more than 21,600 criminal arrests, with more than 19,200 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 350 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

