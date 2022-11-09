The Kerrville Public School Foundation launched its annual fundraising campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Fundraising dollars will be spent on enriching the learning environment for all teachers and students in the Kerrville Independent School District.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Kerrville Public School Foundation launched its annual fundraising campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Fundraising dollars will be spent on enriching the learning environment for all teachers and students in the Kerrville Independent School District.
With the money raised from last year’s campaign efforts, KPSF was able to set the following projects in motion:
• $175,566 in Innovative Teaching Grants;
• $523,235 in funding for Jumbo ViewSonic interactive touch screens for all elementary and high school classrooms;
• $37,800 to 189 teachers for Instant Impact Grants;
• $34,500 in student scholarships;
• $16,000 awarded to Shining Star Recipients, our everyday heroes within KISD;
• $16,000 for our District and Campus Teacher of the Year Awards;
• $2,500 for the KISD End of the Year celebration at Arcadia Live.
“We are excited to kick off our fundraising campaign this year,” said Lindsay Byerly, vice president of Development. “The donors in our community have been so generous in the past, and we hope they continue with their giving to support our local schools. As a board, we challenge ourselves to not only raise more each year, but also to put that funding to the best use for all of the students and teachers in KISD.”
Donations to KPSF can be made online at kpsf.net by selecting “DONATE” from the menu. Checks can also be mailed to Kerrville Public School Foundation, 1009 Barnett Street, Kerrville, TX 78028. For more information, please contact KPSF Executive Director Jen Wittler at (830) 257-9282.
Additionally, you can give to KPSF fundraising by attending the 4th Annual Trivia Night on March 25th at the Schreiner University Athletic and Event Center.
Kerrville Public School
Foundation
Established in 1987 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, the mission of the Kerrville Public School Foundation is to mobilize the community and its resources to further excellence for all the children of Kerrville ISD. Programs of the foundation include Innovative Teaching Grants, Superinten- dent-Directed funding, student scholarships, Instant Impact Grants, Shining Star awards, and Teacher of the Year awards. KPSF works closely with educational leaders and other community-based organization to identify and fund programs that will enhance learning and achievement for Kerrville students.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.