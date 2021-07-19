As a precursor to regular season kickoffs, the 2021 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine is now on area newsstands.
Along with news, articles and headlines pertaining to Texas’ 42 four-year universities and colleges and six junior colleges that field programs, the publication’s cover page states it is “previewing more than 1,400 high school teams,” of which three are part of the Hill Country Community Journal’s coverage area.
Beginning with Kerrville Tivy and District 15-5A Division-II, the magazine’s experts predict the Antlers to be back in the playoff rotation after seeing the school’s 23-years-in-a-row streak snapped during a bizarre 2020 season.
Tivy is picked third behind defending district champion Alamo Heights and I-10 rival Boerne Champion. The rest of the league’s order is slated to be Medina Valley, Floresville and Lockhart. David Jones is beginning year 10 as Tivy’s head coach. Since 2012, Jones and his staff have guided Tivy to an overall record of 73-35.
The Antlers will scrimmage Boerne High on Aug. 13, host South San in another scrimmage Aug. 19 and officially start the season by hosting Dripping Springs on Aug. 27.
Center Point is tabbed for sixth place in 14-2A Division-I where perennial powerhouse Mason is seen as the eventual champion once again. Johnson City, Ozona, Harper and Brackettville round out the top five. The Pirates will also be breaking in a new head coach in Damian Van Winkle, who takes over for the retired Bubba Walters.
Center Point did avoid its first winless season in 2021 by defeating Harper, which still advanced to the playoffs.
The Pirates scrimmage Comfort and D’Hanis before opening the regular season at home with San Antonio St. Anthony in late August.
At Our Lady of the Hills, the Hawks will have Brock Kenyon on hand as the new head coach, and according to DCTFM the program is welcoming for Brock who takes the reins from nine-year veteran boss Chris Ramirez. The magazine predicts OLH no worse than second place in TAPPS 6-Man District 5 Division-I/II.
OLH is picked behind Texas School for the Deaf and ahead of New Braunfels Christian, San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall, San Antonio St, Gerard, Laredo St. Augustine and San Antonio Castle Hills.
