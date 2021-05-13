The Hill Country Preppers May meeting will host Larry Arnold, who will discuss the Good, The Bad and the Ugly laws coming from the Texas Legislature as they wind up the 87th legislative session.
This 87th legislative session will also generate Texas constitutional amendments that we will vote on in November. We can’t stress enough, how important these issues are to your freedom and independence. Please come get informed so you can make an educated vote and help others do the same.
The May meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 at Buzzie’s BBQ.
The Hill Country Preppers have been providing Emergency Preparedness education in the Hill Country for nine years.
For more information or to arrange a presentation for your group, club, organization or company, call Steve Lehman at 739-5990 or email hcpreppers@gmail.com.
