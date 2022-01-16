Schreiner University recently hosted graduation ceremonies for the Fall ’21 semester.
A total of 51 students received their diplomas during this term, including the following Kerr County residents:
• Katherine Bryant, Vocational Nursing;
• Amanda Gale, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;
• Natalia Hernandez, Vocational Nursing;
• Susan Hunter, Master of Education;
• Cerliza Luzano, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;
• Samantha Marroquin, Vocational Nursing;
• Leticia Ojeda-Chacon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;
• Christina San Miguel, Vocational Nursing;
• Claire Smith, Vocational Nursing, and;
• Holden West, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Schreiner University is an independent coeducational liberal arts university related by choice and by covenant to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.).
For more information, visit Schreiner's website at www. schreiner.edu or call the Office of Admission at (830) 792-7217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.