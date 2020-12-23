The wait for a proposed downtown Marriott Springhill Suites hotel will continue following a vote by the Kerrville City Council to take no action on a proposed development agreement between the City of Kerrville and D&V Development, LLC at a special called council meeting held Thursday.
Prior to any discussion, council members heard from citizens who urged approval of the proposed project.
Dr. Bill Rector, president of the Historic Downtown Business Association, addressed council, saying downtown merchants are excited about the project.
“I went from store, to store, to store downtown and I can tell you that the enthusiasm for this project is palpable,” Rector said. “Everyone appreciates the help you are giving to this project to move it forward and bring to downtown. I think it’s going to help what you asked for Mr. Mayor, and that’s survival of businesses downtown. HDBA strongly encourages your support.”
Local real estate professional Sue Tiemann also spoke in favor of the project, pointing out she was instrumental in bringing the project to Kerrville by selling the property to the investment company.
“I am very much in favor of this project. I think it will be a big asset to our community and I would hate to see it go sideways for some odd reason,” Tiemann said.
She acknowledged not being privvy to the details of the conversations between city officials and D&V Development, LLC., but said she hoped council would work with the developer.
“I think it would be well worth it if we gave them what they needed, as long as it is not cash out of our pocket,” Tiemann said.
After hearing remarks, council elected to go into executive session to discuss details of the proposed development agreement to build the downtown hotel and re-convened after 14 minutes.
After returning to open session, Mayor Bill Blackburn announced no action would be taken.
No further details were given regarding the downtown hotel project.
During the meeting, Council members approved a motion to extend a development agreement with Comanche Trace, saying they would revisit the current agreement in 60 days.
Deputy City Manager E.A. Hoppe addressed council, saying that negotiations with Comanche Trace officials are ongoing and council members were briefed on the status in a previous executive session meeting.
“We have a little bit of work to do on some of the legal language in regards to some of the wastewater items that we talked through,” Hoppe said. “I met with Trevor (Hyde) this afternoon and he was able to elaborate on some of the new elements related to the concept study today and they are making some great progress on that. We would ask for just a little bit more time, 60 days, so they can finalize that and allow their attorneys to get back in the office.”
Hoppe said the existing agreement with Comanche Trace terminates on Dec. 31 and the additional time is needed to complete the updated, revised agreement between the two entities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.