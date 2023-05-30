The Republican Women of Kerr County concluded their “Strive for 75” book drive earlier this month.
Beginning Feb. 24, and with a lofty goal of collecting 75 books, members from the Republican Women of Kerr County were to select and purchase new books from the Mamie Eisenhower Library Project list.
“The Mamie Eisenhower Library Project is a great way to encourage learning, Americanism, and become an informed citizen,” says Karen Jones, chairwoman of the project.
Books collected during this time ranged from autobiographies, children’s books, non-fiction, and more. On Tuesday, May 16, more than 90 books were distributed to area elementary schools and the Veterans Administration Hospital. Thirty-three books were delivered to Starkey Elementary, 24 books delivered to the Veterans Administration Hospital, and 34 books to Ingram Elementary.
“The book drive was a great success,” says Sally Thiel, President of the Republican Women of Kerr County. “Thank you to the hard work of Karen Jones, for chairing this wonderful project, and to all of our members who stepped up and helped us exceed our goals.”
“The support this book drive received from the members was amazing. Being 20 percent over our goal shows the dedication and the desire of our members to support our local community. They understood this project was more than about books, it was about people helping people,” says Jones.
Possessing the ability to read and write is fundamental. It makes learning possible, inevitable, and infinite. For this reason, fostering literacy has been a priority for the Republican Women of Kerr County.
For decades, RWKC has participated in the Mamie Eisenhower Library Project, sponsored by the National Federation of Republican Women. The purpose of the Mamie Eisenhower Library Project, established in 1961 to honor the former First Lady, is to foster Republican philosophy and ideas through the donation of subject related books and videos to libraries, schools, or other institutions. For more information about the Mamie Eisenhower Library Project, please visit www.nfrw.org/melp.
For more information about the Republican Women of Kerr County, please visit www.rwkctx. org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.