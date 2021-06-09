HC Cowboy Camp Meeting begins Thursday in Mtn. Home

The 2021 “Hill Country Cowboy Camp Meeting” worship services are being held June 6-9 in Mountain Home and all residents of the Hill Country area are invited to participate.
This year’s weeklong event is, as in years past, “Dedicated to the glory of God and His work since 1939.”
Christians from all over leave their denominations “at the gate” and join together for a week of worship, study, praise and fellowship in the shade of live oak trees and the open-air tabernacle as they worship.
Several Hill Country families take turns barbecuing meat and cooking a big pot of beans that will be served each evening at 6 p.m., except Sundays.
The first Sunday concessions were purchases from Buzzie’s BBQ, and the last Sunday those volunteer families will provide their barbecue and beans for lunch.
Others attending are invited to bring a covered dish to share.
There is a different messenger/ speaker at each service.
The schedule for the remaining worship services and activities are:
• Wednesday, June 9 – “Patriotic Night,” 5:45 p.m. BBQ and covered dish; 6:45 p.m. adult, youth and children’s Bible classes; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Ray Tear, Presbyterian ret., music with Rick and LaVerne Boles;
• Thursday, June 10 – 5:45 p.m. BBQ and covered dish; 6:45 p.m. adult, youth and children’s Bible classes; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shon Wagner, pastor Sunrise Baptist Church and Praise Band;
• Friday, June 11 – 5:45 p.m. BBQ and covered dish; 6:45 p.m. adult, youth and children’s Bible classes; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mike Williams, pastor, Zion Lutheran Church and Praise Team;
• Saturday, June 12 – 5:45 p.m. BBQ and covered dish, 6:45 p.m. adult, youth and children’s Bible classes; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mike Weaver, pastor, Wildride Ministries & Praise Team;
• Sunday, June 13 – 10 a.m. Memorial Service; 10:20 a.m. children’s program; 10:45 a.m. Annual Membership Meeting including vote on officers; music by Rick and LaVerne Boles; 11 a.m. worship service, Doug Smith, pastor Divide Church; 12 noon BBQ and covered dish.
Bible classes include women’s classes taught by Linda Harper from Aglow International; men’s classes taught by Robert Wheat, regional missions director, Hill Country Baptist Association, on June 9, 11 and 12; and by Bob Reinarz, Cornerstone Church, on June 10; and children’s classes by Missie Driess. Rick Boles is moderator.
For more information, visit the website www.cowboycampmeeting.net.
Camp meetings are operated through donations. Gifts from supporters would be a blessing.
Missie Dreiss is president of the Cowboy Camp Meeting organization, and she can be reached by phone at 739-7476.
