Solar eclipse glasses, T-shirts on sale now

Kerrville will experience two unique solar eclipse events in less than a year.
On Oct. 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will roll through the Hill Country, followed by a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Both eclipses will require eclipse glasses for safe viewing. Eclipse glasses and commemorative T-shirts can now be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy. Glasses are $3 each and soft t-shirts are $30, while supplies last.
The glasses can be used to view both the 2023 and 2024 eclipses.
“Ensure your eyes are protected with our custom Kerrville eclipse glasses that are ISO-certified,” said Rosa Ledesma, recreation manager. “While you’re at it, grab a shirt to commemorate these once-in-a-lifetime eclipse events.”
Want to sell eclipse glasses in your place of business? At a discounted rate, you can bulk-purchase glasses for your organization. Minimum qualities apply. If you are interested, e-mail the Parks and Recreation Department at recreation@kerrvilletx. gov.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
