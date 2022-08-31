City bonds snapped up at sale

Kerrville City Council members adopted a budget, set a tax rate and voted on a host of city business-related items at their regular Aug. 23 meeting, but the highlight of the evening came when Anne Burger Entrekin, of Hilltop Securities, shared the enthusiasm and success of the voter-approved general obligation bond sale, which happened earlier in the day.
“There are multiple different steps when we issue bonds. We have the creation of the disclosure document, we go through the rating agency process, work very closely in coordinating the tax rate and the debt-service structure,” Entrekin said. “So, I wanted to spend just a moment to talk about our process with Standard & Poors.”
Entrekin said the process begins by sending lengthy and detailed financial documents.
“And they (Standard & Poors) come back with an exhaustive list of questions and then we schedule a conference call to go over it with them,” Entrekin said. “I really wanted to take this opportunity to commend your staff for the amount of time that it takes to go through, and unlike a lot of other entities, your staff provides written responses in advance of the call, all of the documents that are requested in advance of the call and even the rating analyst was very complimentary.”
Standard & Poors is the universally accepted credit rating agency, who provided analysis of the City of Kerrville’s credit worthiness in paying back the debt on the bonds sold to fund the Public Safety Facility.
“I wanted to highlight for you some of the comments that were in the rating report when they talk about the key credit matrix that they (comments) include: ‘Strong budgetary performance.’ ‘Very strong budget flexibility.’ ‘Very strong liquidity.’ ‘Very strong managment.’ ‘Strong institutional framework’,” Entrekin said.
She highlighted a key comment made by credit analysts, which said “Growing property tax revenue, which is the city’s leading operating revenue source and strong financial-managment policies that incorporate long-term planning and robust budget assumptions support stable operating performance.”
Entrekin said analysts praised the city’s financial planning, governance, debt ratio and strong reserves.
“I thought it was very important to highlight the comment of ‘very strong governance and management,’ which is key,” Entrekin said. “To me, this says all of the things for which you have control over, from a governance and management perspective, are all in line with peers that are higher rated than you are. I felt like this is such a great report and that council and your staff should really be commended. They look at not just where you are now, they look at where you’ve been. They look at your budget going forward and all of those are critical to the rating that you get and your AA rating was reaffirmed.”
Entrekin shared the details of the credit analysis and praise before reporting on the results of the bond sale.
She explained that investors prefer a premium bond versus a par bond.
“The most important thing is your deposit to the project (Public Safety Facility) fund is the whole $45 million,” Entrekin said.
She also said that the interest rate was negotiated to be reduced from the projected 4.24 percent rate to a 4.08 percent rate.
“So, if we look at the total debt service, it is $1.8 million less than what we had projected,” Entrekin said. “We were also able to negotiate a one year shorter call date.”
And, the proposed tax rate was reduced as well, she said.
With regard to the actual sale of the bonds, Entrekin said the City of Kerrville’s bonds were in high demand, due to the positive rating from Standard & Poors and confidence in the city’s ability to repay the debt.
“You had over $110 million in orders,” Entrekin said.
While the City of Kerrville only sold bonds totaling the voter-approved amount of $45 million, Entrekin said that in the hour and a half that the sale was open, the demand for City of Kerrville general obligation bonds was so high that they received orders for more than double the amount sought.
She also highlighted some of the investors that purchased bonds to include Frost Bank, Ameriprise Financial, State Farm Insurance Company, Edward Jones, Wells Fargo Brokerage Services LLC and RBC Capital Markets, as well as Security State Bank Fredericksburg.
“One of the other things that we think is really great and, again, it speaks to the reputation of the City of Kerrville, you had six percent of the orders, or over $6.2 million are from individuals,” Entrekin said. “These are people who obviously believe enough in the city that they wanted to put you in their portfolio.”
After hearing from Entrekin, council unanimously approved ordinance No. 2022-27 authorizing the issuance of the bonds, repayment of debt, assigning paying agent/registrar, purchase contract, official statement and declaring an effective date.
Budget
Julie Behrens, director of finance, led off by presenting the proposed budget prior to a public hearing on the topic.
Behrens said she was presenting a balanced budget for the city’s general fund ($35.3 million) and the water fund ($14.6 million).
According to Behrens the general fund is increased 12.2 percent compared to the FY 2022 budget and the water fund has seen a 7.1 increase, to which she attributed increases to personnel costs, particularly public safety, increase coast of supplies and fuel costs and an increase in transfer to asset replacement.
She said all funds included make up a total budget of $70,121,222 in revenues and $99,161,171.
“Most of the time it throws people when you see that reverse number, so keep in mind that most of the time big projects are multi-year projects, so we will receive revenue in one year, but the expense actually happens in another year,” Behrens said. “That’s the reason for the net difference there.”
Behrens explained that property tax and sales tax make up 49.9 percent of the city’s total revenues, while city services (water/sewer, EMS, solid waste, golf and fee-based parks programs, etc..) make up 28.2 percent of the city’s total revenue.
She said personnel for the City of Kerrville is the largest expense to the city, with 52 percent of that total dedicated to public safety departments and other departments within the city providing support for the Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Departments, such as IT, Finance, Human Resources, Legal and Administration.
“The total public safety budget proposed for 2023 is $18.7 million, so that exceeds the total of our general fund property tax and EMS revenues by $3.2 million,” Behrens said.
After hearing from citizens Peggy McKay and George Baroody with questions and concerns regarding the increase in sales tax, tax freezes for citizens over the age of 65 and how water revenues are posted within the the budget, council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-25 adopting the annual budget for the City of Kerrville for FY2023.
Proposed tax rate
Immediately following the vote on the budget, council then hosted a public hearing, had brief discussion and approved Ordinance 2022-26 levying an ad valorem tax for the use and support of the municipal government for the City of Kerrville for Fiscal Year 2023.
“The bond sale was very exciting watching the pricing come in today and all of the offers,” Behrens said. “The bond was over-subscribed. We went out to sale $45 million and the offers came in at over $111 million, so I think that says a lot for the people’s confidence in the city. The good news is, after they (Hilltop Securities) negotiated, we were actually able to save a little bit of money.”
Behrens said the proposed tax rate will then be decreased due to the savings on the bond sale for the Public Safety Facility.
“We originally proposed a tax rate to you for for debt of .1411 and now we are proposing a rate of .1409 (per $100 valuation),” Behrens said. “So, overall, about a $100,000 savings from that negotiation.”
The reduction in the anticipated cost of repayment for the bond election resulted in Behrens reducing the overall tax rate from the proposed .5752 rate to a .5750 rate per $100 valuation in property tax.
And, while the overall tax rate increased 12.9 percent over the past year due to the debt service on the bond election, Behrens said the maintenance and operation portion of the tax rate was reduced from .4358 to .4341 due to an increase in property tax value as determined by Kerr Central Appraisal district.
Following brief discussion, council unanimously approved the proposed tax rate by a roll call vote.
Action items
• Council unanimously approved a construction agreement with Viking Construction, Inc. for Slurry Seal services to be provided on city streets in the amount of $314,894.50. This expense is part of the ongoing street repair effort being conducted by the City of Kerrville.
• In an effort to continue to upgrade meter reading equipment for the City of Kerrville Water Department, council approved the purchase of needed equipment for the city’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure project in the amount of $218,138. This equipment will fund Phase 3 of the project slated for 2023. Due to lag time in obtaining materials, Trina Rodriguez, assistant director of finance, requested approval to place the order in 2022 in hopes of having the materials in time for scheduled upgrades.
Ordinances, second reading
• In what has proven to be a complicated topic, involving litigation brought by a property owner, council agreed to table an ordinance creating a “Planned Development District for Light Commercial Uses and a Stand-Alone Parking Lot” for 1.49 acres located at 829 Clay Street on second reading.
• Ordinance No. 2022-23 was unanimously approved on second reading changing the zoning of 22.03 acres located in the 2300 block of East Main from a Medium Density Residential Zoning District to a Multifamily Residential Zoning District.
Board appointments
By a unanimous vote, council appointed the following local residents to various city boards and committees:
• Rachel Fitch, Katherine Howard, Dana Howard and Lanza Teague were appointed to serve in vacant openings to the Main Street Advisory Board;
• Marilyne Cizmich, Mike Eizer, Christine Klima, Karen Matton and Ken Zysco were appointed or re-appointed to the Senior Services Advisory Committee;
• Four members of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number One were reappointed to their posts. They are Kenneth Early (chair), John Harrison, Pat Murray and Mindy Wendele;
• Pablo Brinkman was re-appointed to the City of Kerrville Zoning Board of Adjustments, while Amy Ferrell and Becky Nut as new members and Lynn Niles as an alternate member.
Consent agenda
After three items were pulled from the consent agenda for discussion, all were ultimately approved by council. They were:
• Agreement with Calgon Carbon Corporation for the purchase of granular activated carbon for the total trihalomethanes filtration system at the City of Kerrville Water Treatment Plant in an amount not to exceed $186,689. Approved 5-0;
• Administrative services contract between the City of Kerrville and the City of Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation, providing for compensation to the City of Kerrville for services rendered on behalf of the EIC. Approved 4-1 with Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia in opposition;
• Economic Development Grant Agreement between Kerr Economic Development Corporation and the City of Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation. Approved 5-0.
• Minutes of the Kerrville City Council workshop minutes from Aug. 9;
• Minutes from the Kerrville City Council regular meeting from Aug. 9;
• Minutes from the Kerrville City Council workshop from Aug. 16.
