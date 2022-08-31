City bonds snapped up at sale
Four Kerrville Police Department officers, from left, Sgt.  Ed Holloway and Officers Daniel Virdell, Jeff Robitaille and Tyler Cottonware were recognized at last week’s Kerrville City Council for their dedication to public safety through DWI reduction efforts.

Kerrville City Council members adopted a budget, set a tax rate and voted on a host of city business-related items at their regular Aug. 23 meeting, but the highlight of the evening came when Anne Burger Entrekin, of  Hilltop Securities, shared the enthusiasm and success of the voter-approved general obligation bond sale, which happened earlier in the day.

“There are multiple different steps when we issue bonds. We have the creation of the disclosure document, we go through the rating agency process, work very closely in coordinating the tax rate and the debt-service structure,” Entrekin said. “So, I wanted to spend just a moment to talk about our process with Standard & Poors.”

