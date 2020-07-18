To thank donors for volunteering to give blood, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, based in San Antonio, is providing free COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations this summer, through Aug. 31.
Test results will be mailed to donors within 14 days of their donations, which are by appointment only.
Call (210) 731-5590 to make an appointment to make a donation.
QualTex Laboratories, a subsidiary of San Antonio-based nonprofit BioBridge Global like STBTC, will perform the tests. Results will show if the donor has been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 by looking for the antibodies the immune system produces in response to the virus.
The antibody test is not a diagnostic test and is not intended for people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or believe they may be infected, since it does not test directly for the virus.
Anyone with symptoms is asked to remain home and to contact his or her physician.
For appointments, call South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in San Antonio; or visit www.southtexasblood.org.
