Provocations have been taking place in recent days by China and North Korea.
Americans have seen an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from California, to show nuclear readiness to both enemies and allies. Additionally, Americans have seen confusion and lack of information from their elected leaders when it comes to matters of national security.
Lt. Col. (U.S. Army ret.) Jeffrey Addicott will be the featured speaker for the Republican Women of Kerr County’s February General Meeting, on Friday, Feb. 24.
Addicott is a full professor of law and the director of the Warrior Defense Project at St. Mary’s University School of Law. An active duty Army officer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for 20 years, Addicott spent a quarter of his career as the senior legal advisor to the U.S. Army Special Forces.
Addicott has served in various countries, and is a Legion of Merit recipient. He is an internationally recognized authority on national security and terrorism law. In addition to lectures, for academia and professional organizations, Dr. Addicott has also testified before Congress on a variety of legal and policy issues, and is a regular contributor to national and international media outlets.
As director of the Warrior Defense Project, he oversees a nationally recognized research center dedicated to the study of military legal and policy issues, with an emphasis on providing free legal services to service members wrongfully accused of misconduct.
In conjunction with a staff of subject matter experts, the WDP is able to engage in top-to-bottom research, study and analysis to determine the full legal ramifications of associated issues.
The Republican Women of Kerr County general meetings are held the third Friday of every month (except for June, July, and December).
Taking place at the Inn of the Hills, doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon. The community is invited to attend RWKC meetings, and hear important topics from various speakers. Topics and speakers range from community to national level.
General meetings are open to the public. Reservations are required in advance by emailing rwkcreservations@gmail.com or by calling (830) 315-3330. Tickets are $22 per person.
