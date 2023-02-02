Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, located at 2818 US-290 in Fredericksburg.
Since the formation of HCA in 2011, the mission of the club has been to appeal to amateur astronomers of all levels and interests.
The program for the February meeting will feature three 20-minute videos presented by well-known amateur Ed Ting. All three videos are geared toward absolute beginners. HCA president Ryan Behrends will moderate the question-and-answer session.
Ting’s works have appeared in a variety of astronomy themed magazines. His writings have been translated into several languages, and he speaks frequently on the topics of astronomy and astrophotography. He has been on New Hampshire Public Radio and on a Manchester, New Hampshire-based astronomy TV program.
Anyone considering becoming involved in amateur astronomy is welcome to attend the HCA meeting and will benefit from the “down-to-earth” videos by Ed Ting.
Most HCA members live in Central Texas. Some members are accomplished amateur astronomers; others are beginners. No matter your experience level, you are welcome to participate in HCA. Club membership is not required to attend monthly meetings. We hope HCA can fulfill your interest in learning more about the night sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.