Join the Guadalupe Region Flood Planning Group at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority Auditorium, located at 125 Lehmann Dr., on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. to learn more about and comment on our region’s flood-planning needs.
In 2019, the 86th Texas Legislature created a state flood-planning process and the Texas Water Development Board was designated to lead this new statewide flood-planning effort.
For nearly two years, the TWDB has worked with 15 planning area regions across Texas to develop a draft flood plan that represents the needs of each region. The draft Guadalupe Regional Flood Plan is available at www.guadaluperfpg. org and a hard copy can also be viewed at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority office.
Kerr County is currently represented by UGRA in the 19-county Guadalupe River Basin region, also known as Region 11.
Each self-governed regional flood planning group is responsible for identifying and assessing specific flood risks, as well as setting flood risk reduction goals. The representatives work together to identify and recommend flood management evaluations, strategies, and projects to reduce flood risk to life and property in their regions.
Additionally, the groups will focus on improving floodplain management to keep future populations out of the way of flood flows. One of the challenges facing flood planning for the Guadalupe River Basin region is balancing the area’s population growth, resulting development, and the preservation of the regional natural resources.
UGRA has participated in the regional flood-planning process from the beginning and has advocated for Kerr County flood-planning needs. Additionally, UGRA has shared updates on the process with our partners at Kerr County and the City of Kerrville and identified opportunities for engagement. UGRA also advocated for the inclusion of a Kerr County flood warning system in the plan and for water and sediment control basins to be evaluated for flood mitigation benefits.
Both projects are included in the draft plan along with those put forth by other Kerr County agencies.
Comments from the public will be incorporated into the first Guadalupe Regional Flood Plan scheduled to be released in January 2023.
