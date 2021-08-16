Ted Breihan, a 1944 graduate of Tivy High School, is hosting a reunion for fellow alumni who graduated between the years of 1940-51.
The event will be held at Acapulco Restaurant on Oct. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Breihan invites guests to come “visit and rekindle those Tivy Fight Never Dies memories.”
Breihan says “Come one. Come all. And, if you are out of social security money, I will buy you lunch.”
For more information, contact Breihan at (512) 396-3300 or at (512) 757-0572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.