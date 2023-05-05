District Judge Pat Pattillo of the 216th Court dismissed the lawsuit styled Robin Monroe v. City of Kerrville, Texas on Friday.

Monroe filed the lawsuit in March 2022 and sought both to cancel the city’s May 2022 election and to move it to November. Subsequent to this filing, Monroe took no other action with respect to the suit, and the case was dismissed in due course based on Monroe’s lack of activity. The city agrees with Pattillo’s dismissal and continues to believe that the lawsuit was without merit.

