District Judge Pat Pattillo of the 216th Court dismissed the lawsuit styled Robin Monroe v. City of Kerrville, Texas on Friday.
Monroe filed the lawsuit in March 2022 and sought both to cancel the city’s May 2022 election and to move it to November. Subsequent to this filing, Monroe took no other action with respect to the suit, and the case was dismissed in due course based on Monroe’s lack of activity. The city agrees with Pattillo’s dismissal and continues to believe that the lawsuit was without merit.
Monroe sought to cancel the city’s May 2022 election on the theory that per the city’s change of the election to November during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city must thereafter keep that November election date. However, the city moved the election only once to November, and did so pursuant to and under the authority of an order from the Texas governor, which Gov. Abbott issued due to extenuating circumstances during the pandemic.
Again, the city believed Monroe’s claim meritless, based in part on research conducted by the city attorney and consultation with the Secretary of State’s office. The case is dismissed and the city will continue with its elections as allowed under law.
The city spent $8,100 in legal fees on this matter.
