The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas urges all voters to take time to find information on candidates for office.
Two types of printed Voter Guides for the primary elections are available at the Butt Holdsworth Memorial Library in Kerrville: statewide elections, including candidates for Court of Appeals and State Board of Education, and county specific elections for Congress, Texas Senate, and Texas House, as well as local elections that are contested. The League sends questions to candidates in contested elections and then publishes the answers of the candidates in their own words. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan civic organization.
Online resources for voter guides are available. A voter guide for the statewide elections is produced by the League of Women Voters Texas and is available on the website for the state organization: lwwtexas.org.
This voter guide is available in English and in Spanish. A voter guide for the elections specific to Kerr County is available on the website for LWV - Hill Country Texas. Click on the county tab on the home page at www.lwvhillcountrytexas.org.
Another option to be an informed voter is to explore VOTE411.org. This website is an online database for voters to read about candidates in both primary elections. All responses to questions come directly from the candidates and are not edited by the league.
The website VOTE411.org is sponsored by LWV Hill CountryTexas. A voter enters the address on their voter registration card to access a list of elections on their ballot.
Information is available in English and in Spanish.
If a voter simply wants to verify the details of their voter registration, use the website provided by the State of Texas: VoteTexas.gov. If a registered voter wants to know if they are eligible to vote in an election, this information is listed by the registration information for the voter on this state website.
League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has 40 years of work focused on registering citizens to vote, informing voters on candidates and issues, and encouraging citizens to vote. The league is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization and does not endorse or oppose candidates for elected office. Visit the league website at www. lwvhillcountrytexas.org for more information or contact president@ lwvhillcountrytexas.org.
