At the public library, you can find many things: books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, and thousands of digital offerings available 24/7. Did you know that now you can also find puzzles at your library?
It’s true. Currently, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library has a selection of puzzles ranging from 500 to 1,000 pieces. Everything from cars to landscapes can be found in our collection. With chilly days upon us, now is a great time to hunker down indoors and try a new puzzle.
Each puzzle can be borrowed for three weeks at a time and renewed twice thereafter if you’d like a bit more time to complete your masterpiece.
We also have a community puzzle you may work on while you visit the library. Stop by the puzzle table and help complete a work of art.
