Schreiner University conducted its eighth week of surveillance testing for COVID-19 in accordance with the University’s published protocols.
Under the direction of Peterson Health, the University conducted 98 student tests and 18 employee tests. These were rapid response tests that are statistically unlikely to return a false positive. After analyzing the tests at Peterson Regional Medical Center, three tests returned positive.
“Though we were hoping for another week of all negative tests, the low number of positive tests is still relatively good news,” said Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president, in a statement to the campus. “The individuals testing positive are being isolated, and our contact tracing process has begun its work to determine who else will move into isolation.”
“This should serve as a reminder to all of us that we have a long way to go before we are on the other side of this virus,” continued McCormick. “Wear your mask; maintain social distance; and wash your hands frequently.”
This is an update regarding their Surveillance Testing protocol only. It is not a report regarding anyone who is symptomatic, who has participated in diagnostic testing, or who is in isolation because of a potential exposure.
For additional coronavirus information regarding the regional, county, and campus environments, please see Scheiner's COVID dashboard at www. schreiner.edu/covid-19-update.
The campus remains closed to the general public at this time.
