Texas Heritage Day set for Sept. 15 at SU
Students and other visitors to Texas Heritage Day will enjoy more than 20 interactive teaching stations, including a chance to hear the story of how camels once roamed the Hill Country.

The Texas Center at Schreiner University will host Texas Heritage Day–a day of a “different kind of learning,” on Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robbins-Lewis Pavilion, located on the campus of Schreiner University.

This free annual event will offer more than 20 participatory teaching stations designed for students and families.

