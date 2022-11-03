The land has been purchased, rezoning is complete, and the building design process will soon begin on the new Public Safety Facility to be located at the intersection of Clearwater Paseo Drive and Rio Monte Drive. The $45-million, 69,000-sq.-foot project, approved by voters in a May 2022 bond election, will be centrally located with easy access to major transportation thoroughfares, Kerrville ISD campuses, and the Kerr County Jail. The city has initiated a competitive proposal process to bring a qualified design/construction team on contract by the first quarter of 2023.
When completed, the building is anticipated to house the City of Kerrville’s Police Department, administrative offices of the Fire Department, the Emergency Operations Center, Municipal Court, and applicable information and technology systems.
