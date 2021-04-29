To become licensed as a motorcycle instructor in Texas, a person must complete an instructor preparation course administered by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.
The course is now available for registration at TEEX's website. Motorcycle schools licensed in Texas can contract with TEEX to conduct any TDLR-approved instructor training course at their own facilities, under the supervision of TEEX.
“Motorcycle safety is an important issue in Texas. We need more instructors available to teach the thousands of Texans who want to ride motorcycles, and this course provided by TEEX will ultimately help make our state safer,” said Brian E. Francis, TDLR executive director. “If you’re a motorcycle rider who’s passionate about riding – and you want to help educate new riders – we need you to take this course and become an instructor.”
The TEEX course prepares instructor candidates to teach motorcycle safety to students wanting to qualify to obtain a motorcycle driver license or endorsement. Once candidates successfully complete the course, they will be eligible to obtain a Texas Motorcycle Instructor License from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Licensed instructors can teach any course in motorcycle operation approved by TDLR.
“TEEX is pleased to continue its long history of serving the needs of Texans by providing high-quality vehicle safety training. We are looking forward to the return of civilian rider training to our campus along with our police motorcycle operator program,” said John M. Ray, PhD, Director of the TEEX Institute for Law Enforcement and Protective Services Excellence.
TDLR took over the Motorcycle Safety and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Operator Safety programs on Sept. 1, 2020. Senate Bill 616 (Texas Legislature 86th Regular Session) transferred the programs from the Texas Department of Public Safety to TDLR, which already oversees the Driver Education and Safety program.
The Motorcycle Safety program regulates and licenses instructors and schools that conduct motorcycle operation and safety courses. The ATV Operator Safety program regulates and licenses instructors who conduct courses on safely operating off-highway vehicles including all-terrain vehicles.
TDLR’s DES program includes traditional driver education, the parent-taught driver education program and the Drug and Alcohol Driving Awareness program, a court-mandated course that focuses on the effects of drugs and alcohol on driving.
