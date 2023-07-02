The weather outside has been a scorcher, and what better way to battle the heat than a nice swim? The Olympic Pool, located at 601 Olympic Dr., is open this summer every Tuesday through Sunday from 12-6 p.m. until Aug. 11, and offers a variety of fun things to do during your summer break.
Admission is only $1 and free for ages three and under. Some fun activities planned for this summer include Family Swim Night, Dive-In Movie at the Pool, and Independence Day Celebration. Details on each can be found below.
Dive-In Movie at the Pool
Looking for more pool fun? Check out the Dive-In Movie on Saturday, July 1. This is a free event. Entry to the pool will begin at 8:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dark or approximately 9 p.m. Swim, relax, and enjoy the animated film “Moana” (PG) with the family.
Independence Day Celebration
The Olympic Pool Promotional Day, Independence Day Celebration will be on Tuesday, July 4. With your daily admission fee of $1, each guest will have the opportunity to receive one free ice cream cone, sandwich or bar between the hours of 2-4 p.m., while supplies last. After you cool off at the pool, head to Louise Hays Park for a fantastic fireworks display in the evening, sponsored by Mini Mart.
This summer, the Olympic Pool will host two Family Swim Night evenings. The first was held Saturday, June 24 and the second will be July 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission for these fun family nights is $2 and will include a hot dog, chips and a drink, while supplies last. Don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy this family-fun event at the pool with games and lots of fun.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300 or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
