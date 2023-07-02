The weather outside has been a scorcher, and what better way to battle the heat than a nice swim? The Olympic Pool, located at 601 Olympic Dr., is open this summer every Tuesday through Sunday from 12-6 p.m. until Aug. 11, and offers a variety of fun things to do during your summer break.

Admission is only $1 and free for ages three and under. Some fun activities planned for this summer include Family Swim Night, Dive-In Movie at the Pool, and Independence Day Celebration. Details on each can be found below.

