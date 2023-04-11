Zion Lutheran Church invites the community to a Drive-in Movie Night, Friday April 14 at dark, which will be about 8 p.m.
Race on over and join the crew for the first drive-in movie of the season at Zion, "Cars" (2006-G) in the parking lot at 624 Barnett St, Kerrville (across from Taco Bell, and next door to Chicken Express).
This is a free event. Popcorn, sodas and water will be available by free-will donation. Funds collected will go to future youth events.
Please come into the parking lot on Clay street and you will be directed to a parking place. Feel free to bring a lawn chair, blanket, outside toys, games or your meal to enjoy during the movie.
