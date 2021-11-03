Council names ‘Public Safety Facility Bond Committee’ members

Kerrville City Council appointed a “Public Safety Facility” Bond Committee of 10 members at their Oct. 26 meeting, to move forward towards a bond issue to buy property and build that new facility.
Council members each nominated two committee members; and Mayor Bill Blackburn named the bond committee chairman.
They are expected to begin work immediately, and present recommendations to council no later than Jan. 15, 2022.
‘Public Safety Facility’
bond committee
City Manager E.A. Hoppe opened this discussion with council on Oct. 26 about creating a citizen committee to consider options and make recommendations for a new Public Safety Facility for the City of Kerrville, saying council directed staff two weeks before that to take these steps.
“The city council expressed a desire for staff to present this process via Resolution No. 48-2021 to the council as quickly as possible so that a citizen group can be assembled and engaged in the review process, with adequate time to meet the council’s Feb. 18, 2022 deadline to place a GO Bond Referendum item on the May 2022 election ballot, if desired,” the agenda item read last week.
The resolution Oct. 26 included opportunity for each council member to appoint two members to this new Bond Committee; and the mayor to appoint the committee’s chair-person from the group of members.
Hoppe asked council to remember this group is being asked to establish and continue to maintain a future facility.
He reminded them this timeline started in fiscal year 2016, followed by a “space needs assessment” starting in FY18 considering a 20-year outlook. He said by fall 2019, “wants and requirements” had been determined of a 3.5-acre site minimum, for a building of at least 48,000 square feet; and they looked at real estate in 2019-20.
“Then the global pandemic and recession hit and we had austere budgets with mid-year budget cuts. And in 2019 the city approved debt related to streets and drainage,” he said. “Then the citizen petitions precluded putting this issue on the November 2021 ballot. Now it can go on the November 2022 ballot if it’s filed by Feb. 18.”
He described the new committee as having up to 10 members, an ad hoc citizen committee, authorized to discuss and determine certificates of obligation debt issuance, and present that to council no later than Jan. 15, 2022.
The proposed resolution at this meeting included a chart for council members to name their nominees.
Councilman Place 1 named Steve Lehmann and Barbara Dewell.
Councilwoman Place 2 named Gary Cochran and Justin MacDonald.
Councilwoman Place 3 named John Harrison and Sandra Yarbrough.
Councilwoman Place 4 named T. Layne Guerriero and Glenn Andrew.
The mayor named Jim Thomas and Tony Lenard.
Mayor Blackburn named John Harrison as chairman of this new committee.
What followed after that was discussion among council and with City Attorney Mike Hayes on specific wording of the committee’s tasks, especially section four which said, in the packet, “all committee members are charged with developing and carrying out an informational strategy for the successful passage of a bond election” - in other words, committee members would or may be expected to campaign for passage of the resulting bond issue, once proposed.
After some discussion about wording, council accepted Hayes’ few changes that say, “all committee members are urged to develop and carry out” a strategy for successful passage, in addition to raising private funds to pay for that part of the campaign. And they agreed to add a partial sentence specifying “… should the committee continue to participate.”
Garcia moved to delete the changes and additions, but got no second. And council voted to approve the overall resolution with Hayes’ re-wording.
A related agenda item set out some details of the new committee’s work, that Kerrville’s Police Chief and Fire Chief will work with this group, in considering an already-completed “Needs Assessment” report.
Hoppe said possible construction costs and a contingency fund must be updated now, too.
This item passed by a 5-0 vote
They will be working with Randall Scott Architects under a professional services agreement, also approved at this meeting.
Drainage project,
Take It Easy RV Park
Council voted unanimously to approve a construction agreement with M&C Fonseca Construction Co., Inc., for the drainage project at Take It Easy RV Park.
The agreement is for $1,768,775; and it was approved after Hewitt Engineering made a recommendation of this award. There were five total bids from companies by Oct. 19 and the M&C Fonseca company’s was the low bid. Others ranged up to $2,379,719.58.
City Manager E.A. Hoppe called this work “long-awaited and much overdue.” In response to council questions, he said it’s related to fixing flooding issues on Lois Street, but this work will be done on the portion of drainage areas in the right-of-way below Junction Highway (State Highway 27) and below that to a “drop structure” near the Guadalupe River.
Street Maintenance
Program FY22
The Public Works Streets Division received a 2021 Certificate of Recognition from the Texas Asphalt Paving Association, titled “Quality Asphalt Pavement Award.”
City staff nominated the department for their work specifically on Third Street from Travis to Tivy streets. The state association got multiple nominations and commended the City of Kerrville’s department for how their paving professionals evaluate and rate asphalt projects based on production, placement and quality assurance.
Amended Incentive Agreement, city, Fourth on River
This item was pulled from the Consent Agenda, and questions were asked by George Baroody and others on why – if the Arcadia Live project is complete – the city is proposing to fund that project with added money.
City Manager Hoppe said the existing funding agreement allows for added funding due to cost overruns; and this same procedure has been used in the recent past with projects at the Doyle Center and the HEB Tennis Center.
After discussion, this was approved by a 4-1 vote with Councilman Mario Garcia voting no.
Main Street Advisory Board
Council approved an amendment to the resolution that recreated the Main Street Advisory Board, and revised the membership qualifications for that board to authorize property or business owners within the designated Main Street area to submit the name of a representative for membership to the board.
Before now, back to 2019, the by-laws of the this board said members must own property or a business in this district.
City Council requested an amendment to allow for downtown owners to endorse a high-level member of their staff to represent them within this city board.
The agenda said the present Main Street Advisory Board members believe this will increase communication and collaboration among downtown organizations, “to encourage a unified effort in preservation and revitalization.”
Both Bill and Lynda Rector spoke to council in favor of this change as another option for support of the downtown business district.
In a related agenda item, council members considered three applications to fill two seats on this nine-member board; and voted to appoint Michael Kelliher from the Arcadia Live Theater, and Lanza Teague from the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center.
Proclamation
Council approved and Mayor Blackburn presented a proclamation recognizing October 2021 as “Fire Prevention Month.”
Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney and six other departmental representatives accepted the proclamation on behalf of the Fire Department and its allied activities.
Maloney said the city’s Fire Marshal and his representatives had visited about 20 school campuses during the month to talk to students about fire safety.
