Bandera Electric Cooperative is launching a new, innovative app for account management on June 1. Its previous app, SmartHub, will be phased out at the end of this year.
The new app will allow members to:
• View billing history and actual usage;
• Track usage trends and set threshold notifications;
• Make payments and securely store payment information for future use;
• Report service interruptions and view the BEC outage map;
• Contact Member Services and view important notices.
“The myBEC app gives members the power to manage their BEC accounts and offers greater convenience to interact with us on a virtual level,” said Bill Hetherington, BEC CEO.
Download the myBEC app on a mobile device on the App Store with iOS devices or Google Play with Android devices. To log in for the first time, members should use their primary email address on file with BEC and their member number. Members who have an existing SmartHub account can use the same login credentials to access the myBEC app.
Members who download the app and submit a contest entry now through Aug. 1 will be entered to win one of three $100 VISA gift cards.
For official rules and entry, please visit BanderaElectric.com/myBEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.