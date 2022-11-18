 The Public Utility Commission of Texas recently released an independent study commissioned to analyze and recommend design updates to the Texas wholesale electricity market that will strengthen current and long-term reliability reforms to the state’s electric grid. The study was done in alignment with the economic and operational reliability principles outlined in the PUCT’s Blueprint for Wholesale Market Design, which was unanimously adopted by commissioners in December 2021.

“This study confirms that we can achieve even more dramatic improvements in reliability with minimal cost impact to consumers,” said PUCT Chairman Peter Lake. “By combining the best elements of each design model into the Performance Credit Mechanism (PCM), we create a system that ensures enough electricity when we need it most while incentivizing construction of new plants to deliver reliable power to Texas homes and businesses.”

