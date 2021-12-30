Headwaters Groundwater District updates drought stage

by Monica Thibodeaux
Headwaters Groundwater
Conservation District staff
The Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District monitors the Trinity Aquifer’s water level regularly and evaluates a combination of factors when establishing a drought stage.
Those factors include the average water level in the aquifer from four specific monitor wells, the Flow Rate of the Guadalupe River at Kerrville, and the Palmer Drought Severity Index. According to the USDA, Kerr County has received 27.49” of rainfall in 2021. This rainfall is attributed to the presence of the El Nino weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean during the first nine months of 2021, which provided the Texas Hill Country with steady rainfall through the spring and summer months. This steady rainfall has allowed the Trinity Aquifer to make an incremental recovery throughout the year.
In December 2020, the Trinity Aquifer’s water level was at 1,395.6 ft above mean sea level. As of the end of November 2021, it has risen to 1,409.3 ft above mean sea level.
Due to the recovery in the Trinity Aquifer, the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District has downgraded the Drought Stage for Kerr County from Level Two to Level One. Drought Stage Level One (Mild Drought) required a 10% reduction in water usage for all permitted water wells, to include all Public Water Supply Systems. While in Drought Stage Level One, some groundwater uses fall under the category of “non-essential,” which are discouraged by the District when any Drought Stage is in effect.
Washing vehicles, using water to wash down sidewalks, driveways, or buildings, and pumping water into landscape-enhancing ponds are examples of these types of “non-essential” uses, as defined in the District’s Drought Contingency Plan.
The Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District always encourages water conservation efforts to preserve the groundwater resources beneath Kerr County. Repairing leaky faucets and toilets or replacing them with more water-efficient options are excellent examples of preventing waste. The tiniest of leaks can waste hundreds of gallons of water per day.
For example, a leak 1/16” in size can leak up to 792 gallons of water per day. For domestic well-users, leaks can occur in the plumbing between the well and the home. If the automatic pump turns on and off while there is no water being used, a leak could be present. Checking the pump regularly can give early insight and prevent a prolonged leak. It will also reduce the potential for an unnecessary and costly pump replacement. Small things such as turning the faucet off while you shave, or brush your teeth, or only running the dishwasher when it’s full are all small and effortless ways to conserve water.
While waiting for running water to get hot, consider re-bottling it as drinking water or using it to water potted plants. Xeriscaping with drought-resistant plants and minimizing lawn watering are other examples of conserving water resources. For automatic sprinklers, staging the timer in several short sessions rather than one long session will allow the ground to absorb the moisture better and it will also prevent runoff.
Checking the sprinkler heads regularly can prevent unnecessary and wasteful runoff. Using and regularly re-applying mulch to flowerbeds is an added step that will help the soil retain moisture and reduce the amount of needed watering.
Another example of water conservation is rainwater harvesting. Rainwater harvesting utilizes a home or building’s rooftop to collect water. The rooftop provides a large surface area for rain to gather. A 1,000-square foot roof can collect 600 gallons of water from a one-inch rainfall. The best thing about rainwater is that it is free from many pollutants as well as salts, minerals, and other natural contaminants.
Large rainwater collection systems typically consist of gutters installed on a home or other structure that feed into a catchment of some sort, such as large storage tanks. Smaller rainwater collection systems can be as easy as routing a single down-spout to an attractive rain garden or connecting a single down-spout to an inexpensive rain barrel, for use on potted plants, gardens, or flower beds.
Information about the HGCD Monitor Wells, drought information, and other helpful information can be found on their website at www.hgcd.org.
Additional useful information can be found on the following websites:
• Conservation Tips for the Home: https://agrilife.org/drought/ your-home/;
• Conservation Tips for the Yard: https://agrilife.org/drought/your-lawn-garden/;
• Palmer Drought Severity Index: http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/regional_monitoring/palmer.gif.
