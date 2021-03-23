Kerr County vehicle owners are being reminded this week that they need to bring their titles and registrations up to date, since the temporary waiver on such requirements will come to an end at midnight on Wednesday, April 14.
“The temporary waivers were nice in that they offered added convenience and safety to our local citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with those provisions set to end, it is my hope that locals will take care of their titles and registrations sooner, rather than waiting until the last minute,” said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves. “Our personnel stand ready to help motorists. There’s no need to wait until the waiver deadline to take care of overdue transactions.”
The expiring temporary waivers covered the following services: initial vehicle registrations, vehicle registration renewals, vehicle titling, renewal of permanent disabled parking placards and 30-day temporary permits.
Kerr County offers several convenient options for renewing registrations and/or completing other transactions that were temporarily waived due to the pandemic, Reeves said.
“In the interest of continuing to practice the safety precautions that have helped lower the COVID-19 counts in our county, local citizens can use the mail and online formats to take care of their transactions,” he added.
For those who prefer to do their business in person, Reeves added: “We have health and safety measures in place to protect our customers and employees.”
Anyone who needs assistance with completing their transactions is encouraged to call the Kerrville office at 792-2241 or the Ingram annex at 896-9032.
Vehicle Registration Renewal Options:
• Online: Those who renew their vehicle registrations online get a $1 savings. Just visit the Kerr County, Texas website, https://www.co.kerr. tx.us/tax/, or the Texas DMV at www.TxDMV.gov. Online renewal is available for up to nine months past a registration expiration date.
• Mail: To renew through the U.S. Postal Service, just remit the bottom portion of a registration renewal form, payment and other requirement information to the Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Office, c/o Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street, Suite 124, Kerrville, TX 78028.
• In-Person Visitation: Citizens who choose to conduct their business in person may do so at either the Kerrville office, located in Suite 124 on the first floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, located at 700 Main St., or in Ingram at the West Kerr County Annex, 3350 Junction Hwy.
Hours of operation at these locations are, Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the courthouse or from 8:30 to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the annex.
Reminder: Before renewing a vehicle registration, Kerr County residents need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at their choice of state vehicle inspection stations (unless the vehicle is exempt.)
