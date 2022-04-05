The Parks and Recreation Department announced that the second annual “Mother & Son Dance” will be held Saturday, May 7 in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 3785 Hwy. 27.
Tickets for this special evening went on sale Wednesday, March 30 at 8 a.m.
Moms and mother figures will have the opportunity to dance the night away with their son(s). Event activities include dancing with music by a disc jockey, a complimentary keepsake photo, light refreshments, and more.
Tickets are $40 per couple, $15 for additional sons. At-the-door tickets will not be sold. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
“This event was a great success last year,” Park and Recreation Manager Rosa Ledesma said. “We were glad to provide a unique evening for mothers and sons to get together and bond.”
