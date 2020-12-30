Despite the extraordinary challenges we all have seen in 2020, Schreiner University continues to fulfill its promises to the students that have entrusted the university to provide a premier education. Because of this, a Schreiner University alumnus and current member of Schreiner’s Board of Trustees, Karl Ransleben, has again made a tremendous offer intended to support our Hill Country students – a challenge grant up to $50,000 for funds raised for Hill Country College Fund between now and Dec. 31.
“I can think of no greater gift than the gift of education,” said Ransleben. “The Hill Country College Fund provides financial support to our own Hill Country students who are pursuing education and exploring who they can become. I issued this challenge because the need is right now and the benefits to these students are immediate.”
“The students have our support in work and deed,” said Mark Tuschak, vice-president for Student Enrollment, Marketing and Communications for Schreiner University. “I now respectfully ask you to join me with your financial support by Dec. 31, 2020 to meet Karl’s challenge. I know there is uncertainty, but I am asking you to help our Hill Country students and help us meet Karl's challenge if you can during these difficult times.”
Visit www.schreiner.edu/giving/hccf and make your best possible gift before Dec. 31, 2020. Come together as a community, show these students that the community cares about them and supports their education and their aspirations.
“I am so blessed by the support of our donors that enables me to pursue my education in the community that I love,” said Matthew Walton, Schreiner University student body president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.