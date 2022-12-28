The 2023 Residential Solid Waste Calendars have been mailed to all city residential customers who have solid waste service with the City of Kerrville. The calendars were sent to the mailing address noted on each customer’s utility billing account.
Refrigerator magnet calendars are also available for pick up at city hall. The calendar is color coded for simplified understanding of the collection schedule.
In addition to showing the schedule for residential trash collection, the calendar also:
• Gives instructions for time frame and proper placement of trash carts.
• Has information on recycling, and what is or is not allowed.
• Lists limits and stipulations for the Brush/Yard Waste pickup.
• Provides the schedule and prohibited items for the Bulk Waste collection & drop off.
The calendar will also be available to view on the City of Kerrville website under the Public Works Department in the Solid Waste division on Jan. 1, 2023.
If you have not received a calendar, please contact the Public Works office at (830) 258-1221.
We would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Safe New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.