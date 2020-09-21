Bella Luz’s Kathy Simmons, RN, BSN, announced the establishment of the Age Management Center of the Hill Country in Kerrville.
The new center is home to four healthcare providers combining technology, artistic and technical skills, and medicine to offer a “one-stop-shop” for age management consultations and treatments. Patients benefit from a synergistic approach to managing age progression.
The center’s initial associates include dermatologist Marion Belk, MD; David Young, MD, specializing in age management and wellness treatments; Bella Luz, offering medical aesthetics; and Leigh Ann Gauntt, LAc, MAcOM, RN, BSN, acupuncturist and Eastern medicine treatments.
“It has been my dream for years to offer area residents a place providing the treatment of aging issues at a single convenient location, utilizing different disciplines in a team approach to address aging, wellness, and aesthetics.” said Kathy Simmons, organizer and manager of the center.
The center is all-new construction, designed with the patient in mind.
Bella Luz is moving its office to the center, effective Nov. 2, while other center associates are establishing new practices in Kerrville at the center.
The center is located at 117 Hugo, Suite C, in Kerrville (in the Five-Points area, behind TSO).
Dr. Marion Belk adds, “I am excited to be opening a new dermatology practice in Kerrville.
“On learning that patients often have to wait months for a dermatology appointment, and for me to be able to join other like-minded healthcare providers at the Age Management Center, it was clear that Kerrville is the place to be for me and my family.”
Dr. Young and Ms. Gauntt offer a blend of the old with the new at the center. Dr. Young with his advanced age-management therapies and treatments alongside centuries-old treatments such as acupuncture and other Eastern techniques as practiced by Ms. Gauntt.
The Age Management Center is now pre-booking appointments and will open for patients Nov. 2.
Call 792-3552, Bella’s phone number, to pre-book an appointment with any of the providers.
