Rotarians donate pecans to Dietert Center, CAM

The Morning Rotary Club of Kerrville donated 50 pounds of pecans to the Dietert Center’s Meals on Wheels Program and 75 pounds of pecans to Kerrville Christian Assistance Ministry.
As with many local businesses and organizations, the recent COVID-19 pandemic also negatively impacted revenue generation for Morning Rotary.
Earlier efforts for the pecan fundraiser were successful, but the club cancelled their largest fundraiser due to the pandemic and was left with 125 pounds of pecans they had intended to sell to raise additional funds. In the spirit of giving during this time of need and in keeping with the Rotarian motto of “Service Above Self,” the club unanimously voted to donate the pecans to those less fortunate.
“What was initially a surplus purchase of pecans for a previous fundraiser, turned out to be a blessing in disguise in these strange times. When we became aware these two great organizations were in need of food donations, this choice for us was obvious. We are so glad they’ll be put to good use to help those in need. We’re all in this together,” said Jon Tilley, Morning Rotary president.
For more information on the Morning Rotary Club, visit www.kerrvillemorningrotary.org.
