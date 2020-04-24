The Small Business Administration partnered with national and community banks to distribute $350 billion over a 14-day period, $28.4 billion of which was funneled to the bank accounts of Texas business owners through the Payment Protection Program initiated by the signing of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to SBA officials.
In an update submitted by the SBA San Antonio District Office, an estimated 14 years worth of loans were processed and funded in 14 days.
A total of 134,737 Texas loans were funded under the PPP program, with the average loan size being $134,737.
On Thursday, however, the SBA announced it had run out of the PPP funds provided for by the CARES Act.
“As of today, the SBA is unable to accept new applications at this time for the Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan - COVID-19-related assistance program based on available appropriations funding,” the SBA statement read. “EIDL applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.”
President Donald Trump is requesting an additional $250 billion to continue the PPP and EIDL programs through the SBA, however, until more funds are made availalbe, SBA is still offering relief assistance.
The SBA is still providing a financial reprieve to small businesses through debt relief. As part of SBA's debt relief efforts:
• The SBA will automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of current 7(a), 504, and microloans for a period of six months;
• The SBA will also automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of new 7(a), 504, and microloans issued prior to September 27, 2020;
• For current SBA Serviced Disaster (Home and Business) loan - in "regular servicing" status on March 1, 2020, the SBA is providing automatic deferments through the end of the calendar year.
For individuals who filed an EIDL loan and $10,000 “Advance,” but still have not been contacted by SBA, the San Antonio office suggests calling (800) 659-2955 or e-mailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.